HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is assisting North Carolina law enforcement in their search for a missing endangered 16-year-old girl who may be in Henrico.
Leana Lang was reported missing to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. According to police, she was last seen leaving Olympic High School in Charlotte, N.C.
Police describe Lang as 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
“Information surrounding her disappearance has caused Ms. Lang’s family to become concerned for her safety,” a spokesperson with Henrico Police said.
Anyone with information regarding Lang’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.