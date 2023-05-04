HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is assisting North Carolina law enforcement in their search for a missing endangered 16-year-old girl who may be in Henrico.

Leana Lang was reported missing to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. According to police, she was last seen leaving Olympic High School in Charlotte, N.C.

Police describe Lang as 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“Information surrounding her disappearance has caused Ms. Lang’s family to become concerned for her safety,” a spokesperson with Henrico Police said.

Police describe 16-year-old Leana Lang as 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. (Courtesy of Henrico Police)

Anyone with information regarding Lang’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.