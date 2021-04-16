Henrico Police seek additional charges against 19-year-old woman in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash

Meleana Klenota, 19, of Henrico, was charged with felony hit and run.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico woman is now facing additional charges of involuntary manslaughter after a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that killed Shannon O’Leary on April 10.

Meleana Klenota, 19, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run on April 11 and was served an arrest warrant for involuntary manslaughter on April 16.

Klenota was taken into custody following her arraignment for the original felony hit-and-run charge, according to police.

She is being held without bond.

The initial incident saw Henrico Police respond to the 9300 block of Meadowgreen Road after reports of a person found in the front yard of a residence.

With evidence found on scene, police determined the person had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle was not found on scene.

O’Leary, 43, died on scene.