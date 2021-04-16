Henrico Police seek additional charges against 19-year-old woman in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meleana Klenota, 19, of Henrico, was charged with felony hit and run.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico woman is now facing additional charges of involuntary manslaughter after a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that killed Shannon O’Leary on April 10.

Meleana Klenota, 19, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run on April 11 and was served an arrest warrant for involuntary manslaughter on April 16.

Klenota was taken into custody following her arraignment for the original felony hit-and-run charge, according to police.

She is being held without bond.

The initial incident saw Henrico Police respond to the 9300 block of Meadowgreen Road after reports of a person found in the front yard of a residence.

With evidence found on scene, police determined the person had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle was not found on scene.

O’Leary, 43, died on scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events