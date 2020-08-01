Henrico Police seek missing 31-year-old woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say a 31-year-old woman is missing.

Ciara Noles-Rushings stand 5-feet-7-inches and weighs just under 200 pounds. She was last seen on Tuesday, July 28, leaving in her vehicle, a black 2015 Hyundai Sonata with state tags UYB-7125.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ciara is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

