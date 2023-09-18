HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is asking for the public’s help in documenting the actions of two suspects leading up to the shooting homicide of a 30-year-old man in the area of West Broad Village.

Earlier this month, 33-year-old Deontae Marquel Winston and 35-year-old Katoya Brown were charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges were the result of an investigation into the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Julian Leshon McClenny.

McClenny was shot on Saturday, Sept. 2, around 8:45 p.m. in the 11100 block of West Broad Street near the Whole Foods Market in West Broad Village. According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that McClenny was involved in an argument with two suspects in the parking lot of a business, which resulted in the shooting.

Police are now seeking information on any previous interactions community members may have had with Winston and Brown.

“Over the past several months, detectives believe Mr. Winston and Ms. Brown may have been sighted in parking lots of other popular shopping areas spanning across the metro-region,” a spokesperson with the division said. “Some witnesses have reported their behavior to be harassing.”

35-year-old Katoya Brown. (Courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division) 33-year-old Deontae Marquel Winston. (Courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division)

Anyone with information that may be of interest to the Henrico County Police Division is encouraged to contact Detective Lozak at 804-501-5588.