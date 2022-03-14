HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are searching for information on two men suspected of pickpocketing someone in the 11000 block of W. Broad Street.

On Thursday, March 3, around 3:30 p.m., officers received a call to a local grocer where a victim reported a stolen wallet.

The victim was walking when a man dropped something at the feet of the victim. The man picked up the item and conversed for a while, pretending to need help getting back up.

After the man left, the victim realized that their wallet had been stolen. Their credit card was then used to purchase thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a nearby retailer.

A review of the surveillance footage showed a second suspect working with the first.

Anyone with information about the theft or the people involved are encouraged to call Officer Barnett at 804-501-4828 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Henrico Police safety tips: