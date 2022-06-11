HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help in finding any suspects involved in the stabbing of a man at a shopping center Saturday evening.

At 6:06 p.m. on June 11, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the scene of the Merchants Walk Shopping Center in Henrico, located at 7580 West Broad Street.

At the scene, police found an adult male who was stabbed in the shopping center’s parking lot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by Henrico Fire personnel for treatment of his wound.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.