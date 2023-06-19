HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has released more information about the Saturday night shooting that resulted in the death of a juvenile and an adult in the hospital.

According to police, officers responded to a home on the 5300 block of Jennifer Pond Way at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 for a report of a loud party. When the officers arrived, they found around 100 vehicles in the area.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the officers were in the process of clearing the party but were called back to the home around 11 p.m. after fighting and shooting were reported. A teenage girl and a man were shot and taken to the hospital, where the girl later died.

Anyone who may have been at this party or has information related to the shooting is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.