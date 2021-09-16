Henrico Police trying to find missing 88-year-old man with dementia

88-year-old Phillip Edward Williams went missing after leaving the 500 block of Airport Drive on Sept. 15, (Photo: Henrico Police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are searching for a missing man with dementia.

According to police, 88-year-old Phillip Edward Williams went missing after leaving the 500 block of Airport Drive on foot on Wednesday, Sept. 15 around 9:30 p.m. Williams was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and blue or black sweatpants.

Authorities said that Williams suffers from an advanced stage of dementia. He also has a noticeable limp. Williams does not have access to a car so he is believed to be on foot.

Police said they searched throughout the night and they are asking residents in the area to be alert.

If you see Mr. Williams, call your local law enforcement agency.