HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With school starting soon in Henrico, roads will be filled with students, parents and school buses. Henrico Police wants to remind drivers to be mindful of the increased pedestrians and traffic.

Henrico Police asks drivers to be aware of the school zones and flashing lights warning of reduced speed limits.

Police also provided the following tips for drivers to abide by year round:

• Slow down – All school zones have flashing speed limit signs to indicate reduced speed

• Follow at a safe distance from other vehicles

• Watch for students and pedestrians as they walk to school or to bus stops

• Watch for school crossing guards as they help our children cross the street

• Buckle up yourself and your child

• Be alert to school buses stopping to load or unload children

Police further said they aim to educate drivers to make the roads safer for school children, and for everyone else on the road. Henrico Police said parents are encouraged to sit down with their children and help police educate them on pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Henrico County Police Officers will conduct high visibility speed enforcement in all school zones over the next several weeks. Police said they will also use variable message boards in advance to remind drivers to pack their patience and ensure a safe commute for all.