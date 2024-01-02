HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has issued a warning to morning commuters that certain areas of the county could be hazardous due to freezing weather.

“The West End of Henrico County is having issues with icy roads this morning,” a police spokesperson said. “Please remind drivers to use extra caution this morning with bridges and roadways until the temperature warms.”

Shortly before the crash, VDOT reported another area west of the crash on U.S. Highway 33 had lane closures due to icy conditions. All westbound lanes are currently closed.

