HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Police is asking the county’s gun-owning residents to avoid leaving any unattended in their vehicles.

According to Henrico Police, a total of 243 firearms were stolen from vehicles in the county in 2022 — 65% of those were stolen from vehicles that were unlocked.

On average, a firearm was stolen from a vehicle in Henrico every 36 hours.

Police are warning residents to take belongings with them when getting out of their cars and to never leave them unlocked.

Suspicious activity in the county can be reported to Henrico Police by calling 804-501-5000.