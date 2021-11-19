Henrico police work with anonymous family to deliver Thanksgiving meals

The Henrico Police Department met with an anonymous donor on Friday to deliver Thanksgiving food to families across the community. (Photo: Will McCue)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department met with an anonymous donor on Friday to deliver Thanksgiving food to families across the community.

“Thanksgiving is a time to share memorable moments, give thanks and help others. We’re thankful

for this family and their donation,” HPD said in a statement.

Police said the Henrico family, who wants to keep their identity anonymous, donated turkeys and other foods for the department to give to almost 30 families this holiday season. HPD said this is the second year the family has donated meals to the community, the first being in 2020.

The department said members of the Henrico School Services Unit will deliver the items to families across the county to help them interact with community members and foster positive relationships.