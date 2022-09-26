HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County will be able to undertake a major expansion of its sewer system, thanks to $32 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The budget proposal, which will be discussed at a Public Hearing on Sept. 27, uses money from the second round of ARPA funding made available to the county.

According to the proposal, the money will be put towards sewer infrastructure projects, including “infill projects” — extensions of service to areas of the county currently on septic tanks and wells.

“Without these resources, there would be no funding solution for these projects,” the proposal reads.

The sewer expansion will take place along the following roadways: