HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Henrico will decide whether to spend $5 million on school security improvements as the county prepares for the new school year.

The $5,415,000 amendment was made possible by a $12 million state school construction fund, which was used to pay for planning costs of two new elementary schools and freed up $5 million in local money to pay for the proposed security upgrades.

At a board meeting in July, Dr. Amy Cashwell, the Superintendent of Henrico Public schools, said the improvements would include “added School Resource Officers (SROs), security cameras, access

control systems, vestibule entryways, camera and buzz-in systems, enhanced visitor sign-in,

emergency radios, monitored intrusion alarm systems, threat assessment teams, crisis response

teams, the handle with care program, anonymous alert, and rapid notification systems.”

At the same meeting, county manager John Vithoulkas brought up a proposal by Henrico Chief of Police Eric English to reassign 10 vacant officer positions from other precincts to serve as School Resource officers (SROs) without the need to increase the police budget.

The board will vote on the proposal at their August 9 meeting, and citizens can speak about the proposal during the public hearing on the amendment.