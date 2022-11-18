HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced on Thursday, Nov. 17, that middle and high school students will soon be able to get free real-time homework help from tutors.

The county has contracted with the tutoring service FEV Tutor to provide personalized, one-on-one online support for students starting in December. Through this partnership program, students will be able to book a tutoring session ahead of time or get on-demand help after school and during designated school hours.

“Sometimes students need help right away, or regular support after hours, and not all families can afford a private tutor,” HCPS superintendent Amy Cashwell said. “This program is a creative, personalized way to support students and families on evenings and weekends, to bridge skill gaps and help foster academic growth.”

According to a statement from Henrico Schools, some tutoring hours may be reserved for students in need of focused academic remediation and support.

The tutoring service is supported by federal funds that were allocated in 2021 as part of the U.S. Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. According to Henrico Schools, all tutors in the program have at least two years of teaching or tutoring experience and have been cleared by FBI background checks.

