Henrico Public Schools asking for feedback on proposed calendars for future school years

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is asking for feedback on its calendar proposals for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

The options include both a pre and post-Labor Day start to both school years. The School Board is expected to decide on calendars by the end of August.

The calendar committee updated their proposals to make the division’s four grading periods as long as possible, and move some half days to Fridays.

You can find more information about the proposed calendars and submit your feedback online here.