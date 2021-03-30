Henrico Public Schools doing bulk meal pick up for Spring Break next week

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is holding a bulk meal pick-up for Spring Break next Wednesday.

At this distribution, families will get five days worth of school meals in preparation for the holiday break. While it will occur at eight schools, HCPS said this event is for the entire district.

Here is where you can pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

Ridge Elementary School

Ward Elementary School

Brookland Middle School

Fairfield Middle School

Short Pump Middle School

Deep Run High School

Hermitage High School

Highland Springs High School

The county said regular curbside meal distribution will resume on Wednesday, April 14. You can find more information online here.