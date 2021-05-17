Henrico Public Schools holding job fair on Wednesday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is holding a socially distanced job fair on Wednesday.

The district is looking for bus drivers, school nutrition service staff, educatiors, school counselors and elementary reading specialists.

They are also looking for bus drivers. Those who don’t have any driving experience will be paid while they train.

The fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 18 at the Tuckahoe Area Library on 1901 Starling Drive. You can also apply ahead of time online here.