HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is holding a job fair next week for those interested in becoming teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition staff and custodial workers for the 2022-2023 school year.

Candidates are invited to attend the fair on Thursday, July 14, starting at 10 a.m., at Varina Area Library, located at 1875 New Market Road.

Newly hired bus drivers with the school division will receive a bonus of up to $3,000 — to be paid in installments — throughout the year. No prior bus driving experience is necessary for applicants, as paid training will be provided, according to a release from the school division. Prospective bus drivers must be at least 21 years old, have a valid Virginia driver’s license and pass a physical and drug test, among other qualifications.

For more information about the job fair, contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664, or visit Henrico County Public Schools’ website.