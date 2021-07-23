Henrico Public Schools offering rolling resource center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools’ rolling resource center is hitting the road this summer.
The repurposed school bus will be stopping in neighborhoods across the county Monday through Thursday.
More than a bookmobile, the bus will also provide parenting information, interactive activities and mini-workshops.
“While we regularly provide amazing and enriching books for bus visitors, our overarching goal is transformative community engagement at each stop,” said Adrienne Cole Johnson, HCPS’ director of family and community engagement. “It’s important that our efforts are inclusive, individualized, integrated and impactful. The mobile resource center enables us to put that into action and embodies the things that are core to our outreach: access, opportunities and information.”
Here are some of the bus’ upcoming stops:
July 27
- 10 a.m.: Hilliard Road Apartments
- Noon: Richfield Place Apartments
July 28
- 10 a.m.: Glen Lea ES Camp Roar
- 11:30 a.m.: Park West End Apartments
July 29
- Noon: Oakland Village Apartments
- 2 p.m.: Stoneyridge Apartments
Aug. 2
- 10 a.m.: Glen Lea ES Camp Roar
- Noon: Ratcliffe ES Ram Camp
Aug. 3 (National Night Out)
- 10 a.m.: Colonial Apartments, Treehouse Apartments
- Noon: St. Luke Apartments
- 4-5 p.m.: 11 North at White Oak Apartments
- 6-7 p.m.: Robinson Park (Henrico Recreation and Parks)
Aug. 4
- Noon: Coventry Garden Apartments
Aug. 5
- 10 a.m.: Forest Meadow
- Noon: Henrico Arms Apartments
You can find more information about the bus, as well as request a stop, online here.