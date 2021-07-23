Henrico Public Schools offering rolling resource center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools’ rolling resource center is hitting the road this summer.

The repurposed school bus will be stopping in neighborhoods across the county Monday through Thursday.

More than a bookmobile, the bus will also provide parenting information, interactive activities and mini-workshops.

“While we regularly provide amazing and enriching books for bus visitors, our overarching goal is transformative community engagement at each stop,” said Adrienne Cole Johnson, HCPS’ director of family and community engagement. “It’s important that our efforts are inclusive, individualized, integrated and impactful. The mobile resource center enables us to put that into action and embodies the things that are core to our outreach: access, opportunities and information.”

Here are some of the bus’ upcoming stops:

July 27

10 a.m.: Hilliard Road Apartments

Noon: Richfield Place Apartments

July 28

10 a.m.: Glen Lea ES Camp Roar

11:30 a.m.: Park West End Apartments

July 29

Noon: Oakland Village Apartments

2 p.m.: Stoneyridge Apartments

Aug. 2

10 a.m.: Glen Lea ES Camp Roar

Noon: Ratcliffe ES Ram Camp

Aug. 3 (National Night Out)

10 a.m.: Colonial Apartments, Treehouse Apartments

Noon: St. Luke Apartments

4-5 p.m.: 11 North at White Oak Apartments

6-7 p.m.: Robinson Park (Henrico Recreation and Parks)

Aug. 4

Noon: Coventry Garden Apartments

Aug. 5

10 a.m.: Forest Meadow

Noon: Henrico Arms Apartments

You can find more information about the bus, as well as request a stop, online here.