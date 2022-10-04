HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is holding its 2022 ‘Life-Ready Expo,’ and all students and their families are invited to attend and explore the various career and educational pathways that are available.

The Expo will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Hermitage High School, located at 8301 Hungary Spring Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. More than 150 employers will be at the event to speak with students in grades 6 through 12 and their families.

According a release from Henrico Public Schools, attendees will get a chance to:

Ask questions about educational requirements, compensation and future growth potential for possible career paths

Learn more about opportunities in each of the commonwealth’s 17 ‘career clusters’ and understand the value of their pay and benefits

Discover different ways to ‘learn and earn’ through employer programs that pay for college and other training after high school

Talk with employers, government agencies and industry organizations about what their industries will need in the coming years and how potential recruits can acquire those skills

Ask industry and government representatives about their own journeys to success

The Expo is sponsored by the Henrico Public Schools’ Department of Workforce and Career Development.