HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Due to the snow and impending ice storm, Henrico County has rescheduled its rabies clinic originally planned for Saturday.

Instead, the clinic will be Saturday, February 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henrico County Government Center located at 4301 E. Parham Road. It will cost $10 and can only be paid in cash.

Henrico has an information page about this and future animal vaccination events that can be accessed by clicking here.