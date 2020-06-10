Henrico recreation center renamed after years of complaints from residents

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Board of Supervisors has renamed the Confederate Hills Recreation Center to the Springs Recreation Center.

While the sign have changed Wednesday, the conversation about renaming the recreation center has been going on for the past five years. The change was led by Varina Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who told 8News the name is a painful reminder of the past.

Henrico County Parks and Recreation employees were hard at work changing the signage.

“This whole confederacy piece, though it is history to some it’s trauma to others,” Nelson said.

Nelson explained that he’s been getting complaints about the name from county residents since 2015.

“I’ve had people tell me they would not go and participate in activities there,” he said. “People wanting to get married then hearing the name and turning away.”

One resident, Sandra Scott, said she supports the change as the neighborhood has been a target for KKK recruitment.

“Fliers were placed in certain driveways and I think that was a message specifically targeted for this neighborhood because of the connection to the name Confederate Hills,” she told 8News.

The renaming isn’t the only change happening in Henrico. In July, board members are expected to discuss implementing a civilian review board where community members would have the chance to monitor police actions in the field.

