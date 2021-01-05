Henrico releases updated timeline, delays return to in-person learning

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced a delayed return of in-person learning Tuesday afternoon, as well as an updated timeline for students opting to head back to classrooms.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 25, all pre-k and elementary school students will be allowed to return to school in-person. Families will still have the option of choosing virtual learning instead. HCPS previously was allowing students to return the week of Jan. 11.

With the exception of holidays, students participating in face-to-face learning will go to school every weekday except Wednesday. Wednesdays will be called, “Wellness Wednesday” and will be used for deep cleaning the schools, two hours of virtual learning, independent study time for students, teacher planning and any needed support.

Students were initially scheduled to have a half-day on Jan. 29, that half-day will now be on Jan. 22 instead.

The middle and high school schedules will remain more similar to the previously set timeline.

On Jan. 25, secondary integrated services students who previously opted in to return on Jan.14 will begin in-person learning. On Jan. 28 and 29, students will learn asynchronously while teachers take that time to plan and prepare.

All students in 6th and 9th grade whose families chose in-person learning will still start school on Monday, Feb. 1. Students will have four in-person days each week. Similar to the elementary school schedule, buildings will be closed on Wednesday.

The remainder of middle and high school students whose families chose to switch to face-to-face learning, will begin on Thursday, Feb. 4.

HCPS students can begin fall sports participation on Feb. 4.