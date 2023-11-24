HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Sluggish mail service is hitting central Virginia again, causing some residents to demand answers from the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Cynthia Urquhart, who lives in Henrico County, said she’s been missing mail for the past week. Although she has Informed Delivery to track delays, her usual mail carrier is nowhere to be found.

“I just want some answers. I want it resolved,” she said. “We are human and humans make mistakes. Humans make errors, but when there’s no carrier at all coming on my street and my neighborhood — that problem becomes bigger.”

Urquhart said this has been an ongoing problem since the summer. Since then, she’s missed out on graduation invitations, checks and important bill reminders.

The Office of Inspector General’s USPS audit report reveals the turnover rate for employees went up from about 38% in 2019 to about 59% in 2022.

Representative Abigail Spanberger relaunched a survey this week so her office can collect experiences from Virginians facing mail delays. Urquhart welcomes this news after going through the effort of trying to get answers on her own.

“It becomes a headache, literally a headache,” she said. “Calling numerous of times to U.S.P.S over 20 times I’ve called in the last three months.”

Urquhart said the postmaster finally responded to her, saying her missing mail is “under investigation.”

“I went to 1801 Brook Road which is the main post office and I thought I was going to get some answers, but the only thing I ever received was ‘It’s under investigation,'” she said. “Not where my mail is. Not why it is happening. And, I said you know what? Let me try Channel 8.”

8News reached out to USPS on Friday and has not received a response at this time. If you think your package or mail is lost or delayed through USPS, click here.