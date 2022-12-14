HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is releasing new information about the potential charges that a juvenile is facing after he shot another juvenile near Springfield Road and Broad Street in the northwestern part of the county earlier this week.

Henrico Police said officers responded to the scene of the shooting on the corner of Meadowgreen Road and Meadowgreen Court around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Upon the officers’ arrival on scene, they learned about an isolated incident that took place in which one juvenile male had shot another juvenile male.

8News spoke with Glenda White, who was in the area during the time of the shooting. White described what she heard that night.

“We were just talking friendly and all of a sudden we heard 5 gunshots. I said, ‘that’s not fireworks,'” White told 8News. “And come to find out, there came two cops and, all of sudden, 10 cops, and then there were 15 cops putting up, like, something you see on TV — the yellow crime tapes.”

Officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds to an appendage. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect was arrested at the scene of the shooting and is currently facing potential charges for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor, police said.

Deputies have not released further details about the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Detective Seay with the Henrico Police Division at 804-501-7323.