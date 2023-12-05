HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Henrico County community gathered Tuesday night for a vigil in remembrance of loved ones lost to violence, crashes and drug overdoses.

Pictures of lost loved ones were displayed by a projector at the vigil, which has been an annual event in Henrico for the last 25 years. Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor was present at the event.

“Everyone comes here again, year after year, to find that sense of peace,” said Taylor. “We do this during the holiday season to try to bring some comfort to each other.”

Several people who have lost family members to violence spoke at the event, including Meredith Bremer, the mother of Lucia Bremer, who was fatally shot while walking home from school in 2021 at the age of 13.

Another one of the parents present at the vigil was Francine Washington, who lost her son in 1996.

“Grief is a terrible thing. Especially when you lose a child. I come back because it reminds me of my son,” said Washington. “These people, they lost their kids and they come here every year and we come here every year just to be with them like family, because we’re all going through the same thing.”

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News

The vigil ended with grieving family members placing a ribbon on a tree outside of the Henrico County Western Government Center.