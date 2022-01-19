Henrico residents living in fear after two shootings spatter homes with bullets, shatter windows

A bullet shattered one homeowner’s window in a Wednesday morning shooting on King Eider Drive. (Photo: 8News photographer Will McCue)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – Henrico Police are investigating after gunshots were fired into two different homes, a few miles apart from each other early Wednesday morning. The incidents have put some residents on edge.

A homeowner who lives where the first shooting happened on King Eider Drive was too shaken up to speak with 8News on camera Wednesday, but said nearly 30 gunshots were fired into her home.

The King Eider Drive home and the two vehicles in front of it were riddled with bullets. The glass in at least two windows was shattered.

One woman’s SUV on King Eider Drive is riddled with bullet holes from Wednesday morning’s shooting. (Photo: 8News photographer Will McCue)

Fifteen minutes away on Millers Glen Lane, Henrico Police confirms shots were fired around 2:45 a.m., damaging at least two apartments.

Michele Cheeseboro who lives doors away from the apartments that were shot said she heard three gunshots overnight.

“I almost thought it was firecrackers,” Cheeseboro said.

A neighbor told 8News the bullets busted a water pipe, leaving her home destroyed from water damage.

“I have my mom and she’s an elderly woman and I’m not too young myself, so yeah, I’m kind of worried for the both of us,” Cheeseboro said. “I’m very unsettled. I’d like to know exactly what happened and if anything is going to be coming back as a result of that.”

No one was hurt in either shooting, but Cheeseboro said she is praying it doesn’t happen again.

“If I didn’t have God, then I’d be more afraid than I am,” she told 8News in an interview Wednesday.

Henrico Police don’t have any suspect information and are looking for information surrounding both shootings.

They are asking the public to come forward with any surveillance footage that may help detectives learn more about who did this and help the department keep communities safe.

Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 with tips or submit tips online at P3Tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.