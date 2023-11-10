HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some Henrico County residents are pushing back against a revised plan to put a Sheetz on Staples Mill Road.

The Rebkee Company, the developer behind the proposal, applied for a rezoning request and a provisional use permit. The proposal includes a Sheetz gas station and convenience store along Staples Mill Road, near Bremner Boulevard and the Staples Mill Amtrak Station.

Rebkee said the development will have a substantial buffer and preservation area next to the Glenside Woods subdivision. The company also added 14 townhomes along Dublin Street to the plan.

The Henrico County Planning Commission gave the revised plan the green light at a meeting on Thursday night. However, some residents raised concerns about overcrowding, noise, safety and traffic issues.

Warren Winner lives down the road from the proposed site.

“Why do we need another gas station in the area? The traffic and congestion, the size of the highway, and traffic lights and everything considered. It just makes it a ridiculous proposal, to be honest with you,” he said.

Christine Blair, who lives nearby, shared the same concerns.

“Overpopulating the areas that weren’t built to handle the level of population that’s coming in. We’re not leaving room for nature,” she said.

8News spoke to businesses next to the proposed site, who say the foot traffic could give them a boost. But Blair said county leaders shouldn’t approve the developer’s application.

“Bring other ideas to the table,” she said.

Winner hopes county supervisors listen to residents of the area.

“Pay attention to what we tell you,” he said.

The proposal is scheduled to go before the Henrico County Board of Supervisors in December.