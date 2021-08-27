Henrico School Board approves pre-Labor Day start for future school years

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Public School Board has approved a phased-in pre-Labor Day starts for future school years.

In a 5-0 vote, the School Board approved the following changes to school calendars:

In 2022, students will start one week before Labor Day on Monday, August 29, 2022. This means school will end one week earlier than usual on Friday, June 9, 2023.

In 2023, school will start two weeks before Labor Day on Monday, August 21, 2021. Classes will end two weeks earlier than usual on Friday, May 31, 2024.

This recent vote does not affect the upcoming school year that starts on Sept. 8.