Henrico School Board member announces she has stage 4 breast cancer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County School Board Vice Chair Marcie Shea went live on Facebook on Monday afternoon where she shared an enthusiastic recap of the first half of her term. She followed the recap with a somber announcement, telling her constituents that her breast cancer had returned in an “inoperable manner.”

Shea said she had been in remission from breast cancer for six years. Recently she has been on medical leave and it was in the video she announced that she was now beginning treatment for stage four cancer.

Despite the health challenges, the former physics teacher said she remains dedicated to serving the school district and community. She serves the Tuckahoe District Schools.

Prior to the her diagnosis with stage four cancer Shea said she had been actively trying to spend time in the school buildings really working to understand their needs and provide help.

She said she will be finding a new balance and will have to work virtually during treatment. Shea explained she would be undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments that can’t be interrupted by an exposure to COVID-19.

Throughout the video she emphasized her passion for the job, sharing that it was “an honor and a privilege” to serve as a school board member.