HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico school leaders are preparing to discuss the best way to move the county and its students forward when it comes to academic excellence.

At tonight’s upcoming school board meeting, board members will consider changes to a detailed plan that focuses on several ways to improve the learning experience for students prior to graduation.

The plan is called “Destination 2025: A plan for HCPS” and is designed to serve as a road map to help improve learning experiences for all students in the county.

The plan focuses on several elements such as academic growth, safety and wellness, relationships and equity and opportunity. Every year a committee revisits the county’s progress and then suggests revisions to the plan.

The most recent revisions include changes to how students can earn college credits while in high school. According to the plan, Henrico students can no longer take dual enrollment courses that transfer to Brightpoint Community College and Bryant and Stratton College.

Another revision was made to how the school district utilizes advanced career education centers. The plan adds new courses such as baking and pastry specialization, teacher apprenticeship and firefighting. For high school students, new courses will be available on astronomy, African-American studies, and how to think like a lawyer.

The plan also removed a COVID-related waiver that dictated which type of classes would satisfy the requirements for a diploma during the pandemic. If the school board approves these proposed changes at Thursday’s meeting, then a digital version of the planner will be made available for students and their families starting next week on Friday, Nov. 17.

Thursday’s meeting will be open to the public.