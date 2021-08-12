Henrico school board to discuss mask policy, possible calendar change

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County leaders are expected to present new mask recommendations based on Governor Northam’s guidance at a school board meeting Thursday.

Last week, Northam said a new state law requires school districts to follow CDC guidance. Currently, the CDC says all students and staff should mask up, regardless of vaccination status.

In a memo sent to Henrico staff before the governor’s announcement, the district said they were encouraging masks, but not requiring them.

The school board is also expected to get an update on calendars that re-introduced a pre-Labor Day start for the 2022-2023 school year.

Leaders are also holding a public hearing at 5:00 p.m. to get input on what the school division should do with more than $78 million in American Rescue Plan money.

Citizens can submit written comments for the public hearing in advance using an online form, which needs to be submitted by 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The school board’s work session starts at 12:30 p.m.