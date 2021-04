HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County School Board will elect a new chair this afternoon.

The new chair will be elected at today’s school board meeting, following former chair Micky Ogburn stepping down after sharing controversial posts on Facebook.

The post criticized people for ‘canceling’ Dr. Seuss. Ogburn apologized for her comments and said she didn’t read the entire post.

The school board meeting is April 22 at noon.

