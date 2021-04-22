Henrico school board to get glimpse into ‘Henrico Virtual Academy’

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County school board leaders are expected to learn more about virtual learning plans for the upcoming school year at Thursday’s work session.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Amy Cashwell says the school system is planning for full in-person learning when school begins Wednesday, September 8.

Employees and students will attend school in-person five days a week, and bell schedules will return to their normal length times.

School leaders say hybrid teaching will no longer be an option. Instead, a new option will be on the table for families still interested in virtual learning.

A new ‘Henrico Virtual Academy’ will be soon be announced as an option for K-12 students who wish to remain completely virtual for the 2021-2022 school year.

“Staff has received feedback from stakeholders that shared both ongoing challenges and areas of success in the virtual learning space,” a background description on the school board’s agenda reads. “While virtual learning is not the optimal environment for every student, it is an environment where some learners are thriving.”

Details are limited but a presentation posted to the agenda ahead of this afternoon’s meeting shows the academy would be a one-year commitment and would offer several classes at the elementary, and secondary levels including reading, math, science and the fine arts.

The school board’s work session is slated for noon on Thursday, April 22. Families can expect more information following the presentation to the school board.