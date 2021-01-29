Henrico school board to get health update, determine in-person learning timeline next week

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico School Board is holding a meeting on Thursday to receive an update from the HCPS Health Committee and deliberate on when to send students back to school in-person.

According to a Henrico County Public Schools release, at the end of the meeting the school board plans to have a new in-person learning timeline.

At the meeting they will also discuss the ongoing efforts to vaccinate employees and school nurse’s involvement in providing the vaccines at the Richmond Raceway. Over 50 school nurses have been aiding in the vaccination efforts.

The release states that all employees who want a vaccine could be fully vaccinated by early March. So far, 6,000 HCPS employees have gotten the vaccine and 1,200 more are scheduled to get their first dose next week.

Looking ahead to when students do return to the classroom, the school division will continue to offer a fully virtual option for families. Once students are back in buildings they plan to lean away from full district closures and close schools experiencing outbreaks on an individual basis.

HCPS is also considering an expanded summer learning program and extended learning time for the following school year.

Fall athletes will participate in intracounty sports starting in February.