HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County School Board members are expected to hear an update today on the community-wide survey and administrative recommendations on implementing weapons scanners in all schools within the district.

Since February, Henrico County Public Schools has placed six metal detectors at different entry points in Godwin, Hermitage, and Varina High schools, testing students randomly with the security resource.

The school district also placed weapons scanners at Brookland and Short Pump Middle Schools, where almost every student is scanned after arriving on campus.

Results from the survey showed weapons scanners worked at a faster pace compared to metal detectors. In addition, a study given to families and staff reported 30% of respondents think the addition of security devices had a positive impact on their mental health.

Henrico Schools plans to provide updates on their community-wide survey results and safety personnel findings during the work session meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

The school board expects to vote on a recommendation in June.

