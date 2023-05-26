HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After six guns made their way into Henrico schools during the 2022-2023 school year, Henrico school leaders plan to have weapons scanners in all schools for the upcoming year.

Henrico Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell told 8News the district is planning to have weapons scanners in place for the first day of school this year, starting with high schools. In February, a select number of schools participated in a three-phase weapons detection field test.

Phase I – Metal Detectors in High Schools

Metal detectors were placed in Godwin, Hermitage and Varina High Schools

Students randomly selected to participate (e.g. every 7th or 15th student went through the metal detector)

Multiple entry points with metal detectors

Phase II – Weapons Scanners in Middle Schools

Weapons scanners were place in Brookland Middle School; Two different types of weapon scanners

Short Pump Middle School; One type of weapon scanner

Almost all students participated when arriving on campus

Phase III – Weapons Scanners in Elementary and High

Weapons scanners were placed in Lakeside Elementary

For a direct comparison with high schools, weapons scanners were placed in Hermitage High School

Almost all students participated when arriving on campus

School leaders found that weapons scanners were able to assess more students without significantly impacting class time. The results from a focus group and survey found that respondents were in favor of the investment.

Cashwell tells us the district then offered the entire Henrico school community the opportunity to weigh in. With more than 7,000 responses the district feels they have the support from the community to install weapon scanners in all Henrico Schools while adding additional security personnel to assist school resource officers. Concerns being students overall emotional well being and the labor needed to man these stations.

Cashwell says the district is able to fund the initiative but did not share how much the project will cost. Henrico Schools also plans to focus on recruiting.

“We began to look at adding weapon scanners with our current fiscal year technology funds and believe that will be sufficient to allow us to make a purchase to outfit all of our schools at all levels again, beginning with secondary,” said Cashwell. She continued to say, “We also know that can be a challenge to bring individuals into the workforce. But we hope to be fruitful in that effort. And so as staff become available, we’re able to implement the scanners as well.”