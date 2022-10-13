HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for fall season decor to go with your Halloween ornaments? Why not go with plants?

The Advanced Career Education Center at Virginia Randolph is hosting a plant sale on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Plants on sale are student-grown and environmentally friendly. The selection includes perennials — such as native grasses, different types of asters, goldenrod and phlox — which thrive during the late summertime and in the fall. The price for plants begin at $3.

Additionally, since Halloween is coming up soon, students will also be selling pumpkins in various shapes, colors and sizes, starting at just $1.

The Advanced Career Education Center at Virginia Randolph is located at 2204 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. For those who wish to attend, purchases can be made in cash, checks and credit cards.