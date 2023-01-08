HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools will be adjusting its 2022-23 school calendar to add three additional days off for students and staff.

Each year, Henrico Schools “banks” time that offset unplanned weather or emergency closures. When that time is not needed for weather, it can be used to create additional days off in the calendar. This year, three extra holidays have been added using banked time.

The newly modified calendar will now include the following days off:

Monday, Feb. 20

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Friday, May 26

Monday, Feb. 20 was previously a holiday only for students that has now been extended to teachers and staff.

The holiday on Tuesday Feb. 21 is in place to accommodate the special election for the 4th Congressional District, since many Henrico schools serve as polling places on election days.

Friday, May 26 is an additional added holiday.