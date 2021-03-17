Henrico schools announce plans for in-person graduation ceremonies

HENRIC COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Shortly after Gov. Ralph Northam announced loosened regulations for in-person graduation ceremonies, Henrico County Public Schools released that their Class of 2021 students will in-person at outdoor ceremonies.

The graduation ceremonies for Class of 2021 will taken place in June. To meet Northam’s new regulations each ceremony will need to be capped at 5,000 people or 30% of venue capacity, whichever is less.

“It’s great news,” said Amy Cashwell, HCPS superintendent. “Even better, is that we were already actively planning on having outdoor, in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.”

Cashwell says they are not ready to announce locations or details yet but more information should be available in the “coming weeks.” She explains that this year’s ceremonies will still be different than normal years as they work to follow state and local health guidance.

“But for now, we want the Class of 2021 to be excited for all the ‘pomp and circumstance’ of an in-person graduation ceremony outdoors,” Cashwell said.