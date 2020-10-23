Henrico schools approve student’s phased return to classrooms

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County’s school board voted 4-1 Thursday night to allow the return of in-person instruction in phased groups, beginning Monday, Nov. 30.

A fully virtual option for students in pre-K through 12th grade remains.

The decision comes after Henrico schools surveyed families and staff members for input on students’ return to the classroom.

Over 50% of families said that they wanted their children to continue online learning. More than 70% of teachers said they were willing to return to the classroom for in-person instruction.

Reporter Sierra Fox will have more on this story on 8News at 11 p.m.

VISIT 8NEWS BACK TO SCHOOL HQ