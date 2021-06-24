Henrico schools approves name changes for Varina High School athletic facilities

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The athletic stadium and field house at Varina High School will both have new names soon.

The Henrico County School Board approved a plan to rename the athletic stadium in honor of James Dawkins. Dawkins was one of the first black football players at the school and later worked there for many years.

Following the decision, the field house will also be renamed. The building will be named in honor of Woodrow Sanderford, a man who taught science and coached football at the school.