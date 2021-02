HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools students will be getting a snow day on Friday. Virtual and in-person classes will be cancelled for the day.

No Henrico schools employees will be asked to report in-person or virtually.

“Let’s remember the feeling of being a kid waking up to freshly fallen snow, and we’ll all return to the important matters at hand on Monday,” a release from HCPS stated.

The school district released a snow day video on Youtube, click here to watch.