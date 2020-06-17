Henrico schools closed Monday for Juneteenth observance

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) will be closed Monday to observe Juneteeth.

Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

As a result of June 19 falling on a Friday, it is technically not a workday under the HCPS summer schedule. Thus, the school division will observe the holiday on Monday. Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that Juneteeth could soon become a paid holiday in Virginia.

Henrico Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell sent an email to employees saying, in part, that she hopes the day encourages reflection and conversation.

“This is only the beginning of the important and difficult work we must embark on together as we ensure a safe, inclusive, culturally responsive learning and work environment for every HCPS student and employee,” Cashwell said. “This requires an enduring organizational promise to be responsive in our actions, as well as an openness to change.”

