Henrico schools considering 2 options for 2020-21 school year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools plan to incorporate in-person learning to some capacity for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school system said they are currently focusing on two plans:

Hybrid learning: One portion of the student body would attend classes on campus for a period of time, while another portion would learn remotely. The two groups might alternate days or weeks on campus to build a blended learning environment. Having fewer students on campus would make it easier to implement distancing guidelines.

Parallel virtual learning: Based on the choice of parents or guardians, students may opt for a fully virtual learning experience that parallels the “in-person” instruction happening in classrooms.

HCPS said they are reviewing the state’s guidelines — “Recover, Redesign. Restart.” However, the school system said they will ultimately decide on a reopening plan that aligns with one of the phases.

The school division is planning to collect feedback from families, students and staff.

HCPS is required to submit an instructional plan at least 15 days before the start of the new school year. They will also submit a health mitigation plan because of their plan to incorporate in-person instruction.

