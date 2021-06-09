Henrico schools considering starting 2022-23 school year before Labor Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is considering starting the 2022-23 school year before Labor Day and are looking for community feedback.

Henrico would start school Aug. 29, 2022 and end on June 16, 2023. The school year beginning in Sept. 2021 will still start on Sept. 8, the Wednesday after Labor Day.

The current proposal would allow school staff to observe religious holidays. Currently the district only gives students the day off from some religious holidays.

With the new schedule teachers would also be given more planning time.

The school board plans to provide more details about the proposal at a meeting on June 24. Families can make a comment about the proposal by using an online form provided by the school district.