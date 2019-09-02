Henrico schools could soon start classes before Labor Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell hinted in a Facebook message to families Monday that the district could soon start its school year before the Labor Day holiday.

“First, I do have some news to pass along: Today is Labor Day, and many of you are aware that, in the future, all Virginia school systems now have the option of starting school prior to this holiday,” Cashwell wrote. “Recognizing the impact that changes to the school calendar can have on Henrico families, we’re not ready to make that change just yet.”

The decision has not yet been made official, but the school system is targeting the 2021-22 school year for when it would like to implement the plan.

“In 2020, Henrico Schools will continue its practice of starting the school year on the day after Labor Day. However, we will consider an earlier start to the school year for 2021-22, but only after we gather plenty of community input and give significant advance notice should there be any changes,” Cashwell continued.

You can read Cashwell’s full message to Henrico families:

