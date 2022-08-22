HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With school just one week away, Henrico County Public Schools students are being asked to spread positivity by sharing a sign on social media for the first day of school using the hashtag #HeartofHenrico.

The signs, in three different styles, can be found on the Henrico County Public Schools’ social media pages, specifically on Facebook.

The Henrico County Public Schools administration is asking students to post photos of themselves the first day of school with these signs to drum up school spirit.

“Welcome to the 2022-23 school year! We can’t wait to see your pictures on Monday, Aug. 29! Be sure to print your very own “First Day of School” sign by visiting our website: https://henricoschools.us/first-day-signs/. #backtoschoolVA” a Monday, Aug. 22 Henrico County Public School Facebook post read.

Henrico County Public Schools students’ first day of School is Monday, Aug. 29.