HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) alumnus has been nominated for Best Animated Feature at this year’s Oscars.

Dean Fleischer Camp is one of the co-creators of the 2021 film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” Camp is credited with writing, directing, producing, editing and starring in the film. The film is also Camp’s feature film debut.

According to HCPS, Camp graduated from Douglas S. Freeman High School.

The trailer for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” can be found here.